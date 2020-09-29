Videos: R-Truth Regains The WWE 247 Championship On RAW

R-Truth is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW episode from the Amway Center in Orlando saw Truth drop the title to Akira Tozawa during a backstage segment. This was Tozawa’s 5th reign with the title. Tozawa then dropped the title to Drew Gulak, who was dressed as one of his ninjas. That was Gulak’s 2nd time winning the title. Gulak held the title for just a second as Truth attacked him and won the title back, kicking off his 41st reign.

Truth later retained the WWE 24/7 Title over Gulak and Tozawa in a Triple Threat with the title on the line. After several title changes in the past 24 hours between Clash of Champions and RAW, Truth left RAW with the title.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title changes on RAW:

drew gulak and akira tozawa interacting in the goofiest way is good for my skin pic.twitter.com/puGUtNqMCE — Paige Hankins (@RaigeHankins) September 29, 2020

Akira Tozawa interrumpe el duelo de ajedrez entre R-Truth y Little Jimmy y le quita el campeonato, luego Drew Gulak le quita el título a Tozawa y R-Truth recupera el campeonato Por eso es que habrá una Triple Threat Match por el 24/7 Championship#WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f1gIGzfBGP — 🇲🇽 Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) September 29, 2020

EL TÍTULO 24/7 PROTAGONISTA 😂 R-TRUTH lo perdió ante TOZAWA, que a su vez fue víctima de uno de sus ninjas, que resultó ser DREW GULAK, aunque poco tiempo tuvo para celebrar, porque de nuevo R-TRUTH ganó el cinturón y se marchó corriendo 🏃🏿#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yWXKBaqnPw — Royal Wrestling 👑 (@RoyalWrestling_) September 29, 2020