Videos: Randy Orton Comments On Next Week’s WWE Championship Match, Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross RAW Segment

– As noted, next Monday’s WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network will feature two big title matches. Randy Orton will defend the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre while RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will defend against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Below is post-show footage of Sarah Schreiber asking Orton about his reaction to having to defend against McIntyre on next Monday’s RAW.

“Why don’t you ask me next week after I beat Drew McIntyre and keep this title on my shoulder?,” Orton responded.

– WWE originally announced “A Moment of Bliss” with host Alexa Bliss and guest Drew McIntyre for last night’s RAW, but the segment was pulled from the listing on Monday evening when WWE announced McIntyre for MizTV, and the six-man main event with McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Miz, John Morrison and WWE Champion Randy Orton. WWE had noted that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was going to use the “A Moment of Bliss” segment to send a message of his own to McIntyre.

While there’s no word yet on why WWE nixed the segment with Bliss and McIntyre, and the continuation of the McIntyre vs. Fiend feud, Bliss did appear for another segment on last night’s RAW. As seen below, Bliss appeared in a backstage segment with friend and former tag team partner and Nikki Cross. Cross recently called Bliss out for letting The Fiend get in between them and change her, and this week she called on Bliss to pick their friendship or The Fiend. Bliss ended up picking The Fiend over Cross. The Fiend did not appear this week but he’s been rumored for a match with McIntyre at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22. Unconfirmed speculation has The Fiend interfering in next week’s Survivor Series go-home main event, which will see Orton defend the WWE Title against McIntyre. That could be where they set up the Fiend vs. McIntyre match for Survivor Series.