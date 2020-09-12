Videos: RAW Preview For Monday’s Big Episode, Identity Of Tag Team On 205 Live

– Below is a promo for Monday’s “In Your Face” edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network, which will go up against major competition from the NHL, the NBA and the NFL. Announced for the show is SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Mickie James, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match.

– Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw The Brothers Lockhart, Andrew and Erik, lose to Ever-Rise in tag team action. Erik and Andrew were trained by The Gagne Family and previously held several titles on the indies, including the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Titles, according to @LocalCompWWE. ROW is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Below is video from last night’s match: