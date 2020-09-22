Videos: Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Featured On RAW Again This Week

After much speculation over the last week, WWE kept Aalyah Mysterio in the storylines on last night’s RAW.

There was a segment on this week’s RAW that saw Seth Rollins produce DNA test results in an attempt to prove that Dominik Mysterio is not really Rey’s biological son. Rollins then turned his attention to Aalyah, and pointed to how she checked on Murphy following last week’s Steel Cage match. Rey tried to keep Rollins from talking about his daughter, but this just angered Aalyah and she stormed off. There was a backstage segment later in the show where Aalyah lashed out at her father. She stormed off again and was later startled by Murphy when he walked up on her in another backstage segment. Murphy apologized and said the whole thing with Rollins has gone too far and gotten out of hand. He continued and said if he’s done anything to hurt Aalyah, he’s sorry. Aalyah did not respond but she seemed receptive to his apology. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Aalyah in the Mysterio vs. Rollins feud, or if this may lead to the 19 year old pursuing a career in pro wrestling. Aalyah has not commented on the storyline developments on her personal social media channels.

Here are the segment videos from last night-