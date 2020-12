– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video featuring the most surprising returns of 2020. #10 goes to Big Show’s post-WrestleMania 36 return to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, while #1 goes to WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his Royal Rumble return.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears on the season 4 finale of Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” series. You can see the full episode below. Hart and The Nature Boy discuss The Four Horsemen, Flair appearing in the Migos music video, and more.