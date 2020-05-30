Videos: Sasha Banks’ First TV Singles Win In Months, Tahuti Miles’ First Ever TV Win

– WWE NXT Superstar Tehuti Miles picked up his first-ever TV win for the company during last night’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. Miles defeated Danny Burch in singles action on the show, as seen in the video below. Miles has worked a few RAW and NXT TV matches this year, and worked a handful of NXT live event matches in 2019. His first and only win going into last night’s show was a November 7, 2019 NXT live event win over Cal Bloom.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss in singles action, as seen in the video below. It’s interesting to note that this was Banks’ first TV singles win since the November 8, 2019 SmackDown episode from England, which just happened to be Banks defeating Nikki Cross. Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will challenge Bliss and Cross for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s show.