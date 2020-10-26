Videos: Sasha Banks Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks is your new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Banks capture the title by defeating Bayley, inside the Cell. Banks won the brutal match by submission, using the Bank Statement with a steel chair wrapped around her opponent. This is Banks’ first reign with the SmackDown Women’s Title. Bayley won the title back on October 11, 2019 after defeating Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida: