Videos: Sasha Banks Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks is your new SmackDown Women’s Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Banks capture the title by defeating Bayley, inside the Cell. Banks won the brutal match by submission, using the Bank Statement with a steel chair wrapped around her opponent. This is Banks’ first reign with the SmackDown Women’s Title. Bayley won the title back on October 11, 2019 after defeating Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
"YOU MADE A BIG MISTAKE, BAYLEY!"
"YOU'RE NOBODY!"
"YOU'RE NOT A ROLE MODEL!"#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/wNQEHhG7rC
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
What twisted plans does @itsBayleyWWE have now for @SashaBanksWWE? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/zoD28w2KVz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
"X" marks the spot… but nobody home for @itsBayleyWWE! 😮#HIAC #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/6rAdgzwfmC
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
The 380-day reign is over.@SashaBanksWWE has vanquished @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/e1O4DkFQ47
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
LEGIT CHAMP.#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/V1bNN4hCKa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
THE BOSS GETS IT DONE.@SashaBanksWWE is your NEWWWWWW #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/SrmPrgQkRC
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020