Videos: Sneak Peeks At Sunday’s WWE/A&E Shows – Macho Man Biography, Jerry Lawler Most Wanted Treasures

WWE and A&E have released previews for Sunday’s new 2 hour “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary, featuring the life of WWE Legend Randy Savage. The show will air at 8 PM Eastern Time on Sunday.

Sunday’s new Biography episode will feature names like Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Stephanie Bellars (Gorgeous George, and others including Savage’s brother Lanny Poffo. It was produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman.

WWE and A&E have also released previews for Sunday’s new 1 hour episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures, featuring WWE Legend Jerry Lawler. The show will air at 10 PM Eastern Time on Sunday.

Sunday’s new episode of Most Wanted Treasures will feature Lawler looking around the country for items related to his match with Andy Kaufman. He will also decide if he wants to give WWE the robe & crown from his WWE debut.

Here are the sneak peeks and trailers for each episode-