Videos: Steve Austin Speaks With WWII Veterans, NXT UK Tag Teams Featured

-Below is a new promo for the NXT UK tag team division, currently led by NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus. The other tag teams featured in the video are The Hunt, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Pretty Deadly, Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. As noted, the NXT UK brand will return with new content for the first time since March on Thursday, September 17.

A legacy of their own. All 👀 on the #NXTUK Tag Team division… pic.twitter.com/2eazLzPpIn — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 27, 2020

– WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing three World War 2 veterans to talk about their experiences as tankers. The Rattlesnake speaks with Cpl. Walter Stitt, Sgt. Joe Caserta, and Cpl. Clarence Smoyer in the video, presented by WWE sponsor World of Tanks.