Videos: The Fiend And Vince McMahon On SmackDown, Retribution Appears, More

This week’s live WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opened up from the Amway Center in Orlando with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the ring, introducing WWE ThunderDome to fans. Vince was quickly interrupted by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who came to the ring and faced off with the WWE boss.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman came to the ring and faced off with The Fiend in the ring, allowing Vince to leave. The Fiend and The Monster stared each other down until male and female members of RETRIBUTION surrounded them on the apron. It looked like The Fiend and Strowman were about to team up to take out RETRIBUTION, but the lights went out and The Fiend disappeared. Strowman was then jumped by RETRIBUTION until male and female SmackDown Superstars, heels and faces, made the save from the locker room. They ended up forcing RETRIBUTION to retreat.

SmackDown later closed with another angle featuring Wyatt and Strowman. After Strowman attacked Wyatt during a Firefly Fun House segment and beat him down, Strowman slammed Wyatt from the ledge of a loading dock to the concrete floor down below. An ambulance was backed up to the scene of the incident as an unconscious Wyatt was loaded up on a stretcher. WWE officials, including Producer Adam Pearce, yelled at the ambulance as it slowly pulled away from the arena. The ambulance then stopped and backed up, and the officials looked on stunned as they watched the ambulance doors swing open. The camera then revealed that The Fiend was standing on the back step of the ambulance, while a red glow and fog billowed from the back of the ambulance. Wyatt was nowhere to be seen but The Fiend laughed in the camera to end the show.

The Fiend and Strowman will do battle at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view for the title.

