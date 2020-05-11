Videos: The Iiconics Return For Segment & Match On Raw

The IIconics returned to WWE TV during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network, which aired on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The return saw Peyton Royce and Billie Kay appear as guests for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on a special edition of their “A Moment of Bliss” segment. This led to The IIconics challenging the champions to a match. Bliss and Cross granted them a match, but not a title shot. The match ended with Bliss getting double teamed for the non-title win.

It was teased that The IIconics will now get a title shot from Bliss and Cross in the near future, but that match was not officially announced. Royce and Kay previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from April 2019, at WrestleMania 35, until the August 5, 2019 RAW episode. They won the titles from Sasha Banks and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, but then lost them to Bliss and Cross. Cross and Bliss then lost them to The Kabuki Warriors in October 2019 at Hell In a Cell, and just won them back at WrestleMania 36 last month.

The IIconics have been off WWE TV since November 2019. It was reported in early February that they were pulled from TV a few months ago, and that they may be getting re-packaged but that was never confirmed. Until tonight, The IIconics hadn’t wrestled since their loss to current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on the November 18, 2019 RAW episode. They did appear the following week for a pre-taped WWE Shop Black Friday segment with R-Truth, but that was the last we saw of them. Below are a few shots from tonight’s return and non-title match on RAW, along with Twitter comments from Kay and Royce: