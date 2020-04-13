Videos: The Rock Says He Watches AEW, If He Misses Wrestling, & More

As seen in the clips below, former WWE Champion The Rock went live on Instagram with fans last night and took questions.

The Rock was asked if he misses professional wrestling and he went on about what it meant for him to connect with fans, and also commented on wrestlers continuing to wrestle through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do miss wrestling,” Rock admitted. “I love wrestling. I loved professional wrestling. I loved it. Here’s what I loved about it. I loved creating with the pro wrestlers that I had great chemistry with, but the thing I miss the most about professional wrestling is just being able to connect with an audience every night. Every night was just a showcase. I didn’t give a shit about being, as many of you know if you followed my career in pro wrestling, I didn’t give a shit about being the biggest guy, the strongest guy, the loudest guy, the toughest guy, the guy who won all the time, the guy who was the craziest and jumped off the top of the cage, and moonsaults, and all that shit… no, but by the way, there’s a purpose for those guys by the way and many of those guys are my friends. I just always cared about connecting with an audience, that was really the most important thing for me, so I do miss that part about pro wrestling, because there’s nothing like it. And there’s nothing like being able to listen to an audience, I love it.

“But I do miss that, but also the wrestling business has changed, really dramatically since I was in it. Not to say that it’s changed for the worse or for the better, it’s just different, and I still follow it and I have a lot of love and respect for all the men and the women who continue to put their bodies on the line and by the way, it’s crazy that they’re continuing to put their bodies on the line through this pandemic. They’re just working hard and just wrestling, and sweating on each other, and just doing all this, but all in the name of entertaining the fans, which I think is always cool, because wrestling has always had this adaptability to it, that was always very cool. So, I do… thanks for asking me about that.”

The Great One was also asked if he watches All Elite Wrestling.

“Yeah, I do watch AEW,” Rock revealed. “Of course I do, I’m very happy for the success of that company because it’s always a good thing, and it creates a hunger, which is good.”

You can see the related clips below: