Videos: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders Changed To Unique Segment At Backlash

Tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view featured a bizarre segment between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. WWE announced earlier today that the two teams would do battle at Backlash with the titles on the line. However, they met backstage for a segment and brawled, but then briefly became friends and fought off a group of ninjas on motorcycles, led by Akira Tozawa. The segment had some cinematic elements to it and featured music playing in the background for most of it. The segment ended with Erik, Ivar, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a dumpster together, while something growled underneath them. They all scrambled to get out of the dumpster as something appeared under the trash bags, possibly with some sort of green tail like a dragon or Loch Ness? The brawl actually started with the two teams fighting outside of the WWE Performance Center, which saw them damage WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman’s car.

The match is already receiving a significant amount of negative feedback on social media, but some positive comments as well. It looks like the actual title match between the two teams will take place on this week’s RAW, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Ford tweeted after the segment and wrote, “BLESSED to be able to ENTERTAIN the WORLD at its current state. We gotcha. God is Good. #VikingProfits #WWEBacklash”