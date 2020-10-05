Videos: Toni Storm And Ember Moon Return At TakeOver

Ember Moon has returned to WWE NXT. Moon was revealed to be the former champion that was behind the recent mystery vignettes on NXT TV. She made her return to TV right after NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai retained her title over Candice LeRae.

After Shirai’s win over LeRae, NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm appeared on the big screen and announced that she is also back with the main black & yellow brand. Storm warned Shirai and promised to turn NXT upside down, making it Toni Time once again. Shirai gave her a nod and a thumbs up, but then turned her attention back to another big screen as we saw the motorcycle arrive to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, formerly known to the WWE Performance Center. The motorcycle pulled around the building and then Moon appeared on the stage, removing her helmet as the crowd gave her a loud ovation. Moon then stared down at the ring as Shirai looked back.

It looks like Shirai has two new potential challengers in Moon and Storm. Storm, a former NXT UK Women’s Champion and Mae Young Classic winner, has been on the NXT UK brand but per stipulations, she is not allowed to challenge for the title while current champion Kay Lee Ray is the champion. Moon, who held the NXT Women’s Title once before being called to the main roster in April 2018, tore her Achilles tendon during a WWE 24/7 Title segment back on September 24, 2019. She has been out of action since then and at one point talked about the injury possibly being career-ending due to complications. Moon was last working the SmackDown roster before she got hurt.