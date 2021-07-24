Videos: Toni Storm Debuts On SmackDown With Finisher Name Change, Post-Match Comments

Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw Toni Storm defeat Zelina Vega in her official call-up from NXT to the main roster. WWE began airing vignettes for Storm’s call-up a few weeks back.

It’s interesting to note that WWE has also given Storm a new finisher. She previously used Storm Zero in NXT, but this new move on last night’s SmackDown was called Storm One.

Storm was interviewed by Megan Morant after the win over Vega, as seen in the clip below. She was asked what fans can expect from her on SmackDown.

“Well, if you look at the history books… I went to NXT UK, climbed that ladder, went to NXT, climbed that ladder, and now I’m on Friday Night SmackDown, ready to climb this big, big ladder to the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Expect to see good things,” she said.

Here are several photos & videos from last night’s debut and post-match interview-

