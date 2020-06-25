Videos: Top 10 NXT Moments, New Mercedes Martinez Promo

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s NXT episode:

– This week’s WWE NXT episode featured the second “coming soon” vignette for veteran wrestler Mercedes Martinez. The former Mae Young Classic competitor inked a WWE contract back in January and looks to be returning to TV with a push. You can see the latest vignette below.

“NXT has opened Pandora’s Box and what lies inside will change this entire division forever,” Martinez said in the promo. “I’m not here to play nice, play fair, or play by the rules. Mercedes Martinez is going to flip this entire division upside down.”

Martinez also tweeted after the second vignette aired and wrote, “Playing nice doesnt exist in my world, only ANARCHY exists…..#wwenxt”