Videos: Tyler Bate Returns To NXT UK, More From This Week’s Show

Tyler Bate returned to WWE NXT UK TV during today’s new episode on the WWE Network as the first-ever Heritage Cup title defense took place.

Today’s show saw Noam Dar debut his new “Supernova Sessions” talk show with Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid as the featured guest. Bate unexpectedly returned during the segment and Dar ended up getting the two Superstars to agree to a match.

The main event, fought under British Rounds Rules, saw A-Kid retain the Heritage Cup over Bate. This was A-Kid’s first defense since defeating Trent Seven in the tournament finals a few weeks back.

This was Bate’s first match since NXT UK resumed operations after taking time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His last match before today’s main event was the #1 contender’s Battle Royal back in March, which was won by Ilja Dragunov.

You can see a post-match backstage interview with A-Kid below.

Next week’s NXT UK episode will feature The Hunt challenging NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Wolfgang. The titles will be the line. Eddie Dennis, who is working as the manager to The Hunt, is promising to leave with a title on each shoulder next week.

This week’s NXT UK episode also featured Jordan Devlin retaining his NXT Cruiserweight Title over Oliver Carter in the first week of his Open Challenge series, Isla Dawn defeating Xia Brookside, Saxon Huxley attacking Levi Muir and Jack Starz at the UK Performance Center, plus appearances by Jinny and others.

Below are highlights from this week’s NXT UK show, along with a post-match video from Bate, who said he’s extremely happy to be back in action.