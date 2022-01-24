Videos: ‘Vince’ and Sean Waltman Appear At The WRLD On GCW PPV

At Saturday night’s The WRLD on GCW PPV event, Matt Cardona had a match against Joey Janela. During the match, Smart Mark Sterling introduced a person wearing a Vince McMahon mask who turned out to be Virgil aka Vincent. The distraction helped Cardona gain the upper hand.

Hornswoggle and Marko Stunt also made appearances during the match.

Has Mark Sterling brought Vince McMahon to #TheWrldonGCW? pic.twitter.com/TAVRcKm48x — FITE (@FiteTV) January 24, 2022

With the help of Brian Myers, Cardona was able to win the match. Afterwards, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman showed up and took out Myers/Cardona.