Videos: What Happened Before & After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

The dark match before Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City saw RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain her title over Rhea Ripley. Flair won the match by submission.

WWE held more dark matches after SmackDown went off the air. As noted, the SmackDown on FOX broadcast ended with Finn Balor returning as The Demon to face off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The face-off continued for a few minutes after the broadcast ended, before The Bloodline exited the ring.

Balor then played to the crowd before Happy Baron Corbin came out. Corbin entered the ring but quickly backed out as The Demon stared him down. Balor followed and attacked Corbin at ringside, putting him down with a pair of Slingblades. Balor then left as RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre made his way out. McIntyre vs. Corbin then took place as a dark match. The bout ended by DQ when Corbin hit McIntyre with a steel chair at ringside. They fought back into the ring and McIntyre hit Corbin several times with the chair, then finished him off with the Claymore.

The dark main event then took place with John Cena and The Mysterios defeating Reigns and The Usos in six-man action. Cena got one of the biggest pops of the night. After chaos broke out following a referee bump, Cena avoided a Spear by Reigns and came back with an Attitude Adjustment, then delivered another Attitude Adjustment to Jimmy Uso.

Below are a few clips and photos from last night’s dark match:

