Videos: What Happened Before & After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

The dark match before Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City saw RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain her title over Rhea Ripley. Flair won the match by submission.

WWE held more dark matches after SmackDown went off the air. As noted, the SmackDown on FOX broadcast ended with Finn Balor returning as The Demon to face off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The face-off continued for a few minutes after the broadcast ended, before The Bloodline exited the ring.

Balor then played to the crowd before Happy Baron Corbin came out. Corbin entered the ring but quickly backed out as The Demon stared him down. Balor followed and attacked Corbin at ringside, putting him down with a pair of Slingblades. Balor then left as RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre made his way out. McIntyre vs. Corbin then took place as a dark match. The bout ended by DQ when Corbin hit McIntyre with a steel chair at ringside. They fought back into the ring and McIntyre hit Corbin several times with the chair, then finished him off with the Claymore.

The dark main event then took place with John Cena and The Mysterios defeating Reigns and The Usos in six-man action. Cena got one of the biggest pops of the night. After chaos broke out following a referee bump, Cena avoided a Spear by Reigns and came back with an Attitude Adjustment, then delivered another Attitude Adjustment to Jimmy Uso.

Below are a few clips and photos from last night’s dark match:

Charlotte flair vs Rhea Ripley in dark match at #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/er0IVCwcde — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 10, 2021

Kickoff Match Charlotte beats Rhea Ripley pic.twitter.com/9L7wLiVn3H — zachmtci (@ttvZEMYyt) September 11, 2021

Charlotte defeats Rhea Ripley in the pre show dark match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rh2bli0qts — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) September 11, 2021

Happy Corbin, meet the Demon. Demon, this is Happy Corbin.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lDrwQLqhYd — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

@AceTrainerLiam What you didn't see on TV, Happy Corbin trying to befriend the Demon haha pic.twitter.com/Vf7xGGp6ex — Bérwin A Vargas (BeeWee) 🇵🇷 (@BerWinning_) September 11, 2021

after #smackdown, demon balor beat up happy corbin, happy corbin lost by dq against mcintyre, and now he’s getting beat up again pic.twitter.com/bFdqkM22vT — shakira 🦋 (@kirabankss) September 11, 2021

Drew McIntyre is here at @TheGarden to take on Happy Corbin in a dark match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vGX6bnKoA2 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

It’s the @WWE Happy New Year version of the Ball Drop with @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/wjnt5XdjiS — LGBTQ+ Pro Wrestling Community (LPWC+) (@LPWCplus) September 11, 2021

Dark match and final match of the evening @JohnCena @reymysterio and Dominic vs @WWEUsos and @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/YbdPGCsMP1 — Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast (@kenny_sports) September 11, 2021

John Cena on the Dark Main Event of #SmackDown MSG! Teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio Vs The Bloodline! MSG get ALL THE GOODS! pic.twitter.com/cQLni32UIA — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) September 11, 2021