Videos: What Happened With Tony Khan After This Week’s AEW Dynamite Ended

At the end of the September 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite brutally attacked Christian Cage as a steel cage was lowered to the ring. The Elite used the cage to prevent people from helping Cage.

After Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan appeared at the ramp and yelled at The Elite. Khan then cut a promo and said that the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match at All Out would have no outside interference.