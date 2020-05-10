Videos: Otis and Asuka Win First MITB Ladder Matches From WWE Global Headquarters

Otis and Asuka are your 2020 WWE Money In the Bank Ladder Match winners.

Tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view featured the men’s and women’s matches running at the same time, during the first few floors of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The match ended on the roof where the ring, ladders and briefcases were.

Asuka first won the women’s MITB briefcase after fighting off Nia Jax and Lacey Evans, then getting to the top of the ladder where she was met by King Baron Corbin on the side, going for the men’s briefcase. They tangled at the top for a few seconds and Asuka ended up kicking him to the mat, then grabbing the briefcase for the win.

Otis won the men’s MITB briefcase in somewhat controversial fashion. AJ Styles and Corbin were going for the briefcase when Elias returned and smashed a guitar over the back of Corbin. AJ fumbled with the briefcase but it fell into the arms of Otis, who was standing down below. Otis was then declared the winner.

Otis and Asuka now have up to one year to cash in their title shots. There’s no word yet on who they will cash in against, but Otis has said in recent media interviews that he and “Heavy Machinery” partner Tucker will go for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, currently held by The New Day.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s unique match from WWE HQ:

The Women's #MITB #LadderMatch is off to an INSANE start as @WWEAsuka takes a leap of faith at WWE HQ! pic.twitter.com/sb3ZOda4Cq — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

Foiled by the #MITB conference room!@StephMcMahon just broke it to @DanaBrookeWWE that the REAL contract is on the roof. pic.twitter.com/JFiph4poJA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020