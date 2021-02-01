Videos: Women’s Royal Rumble Winner, Full Orders

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair is headed to WrestleMania 37.

Belair won tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The match came down to Belair and Rhea Ripley.

The match featured several surprise entrants and WWE NXT Superstars, including Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Jillian Hall, Victoria, Santana Garrett, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Dakota Kai, a returning Lana, and Ember Moon.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Women’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:

ENTRANTS
1. Bayley
2. Naomi
3. Bianca Belair
4. Billie Kay
5. Shotzi Blackheart
6. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler
7. Toni Storm
8. Jillian Hall
9. Ruby Riott
10. Victoria
11. Peyton Royce
12. Santana Garrett
13. Liv Morgan
14. Rhea Ripley
15. Charlotte Flair
16. Dana Brooke
17. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson
18. Lacey Evans
19. Mickie James
20. Nikki Cross
21. Alicia Fox
22. Mandy Rose
23. Dakota Kai
24. Carmella
25. Tamina Snuka
26. Lana
27. Alexa Bliss
28. Ember Moon
29. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax
30. Natalya

ELIMINATIONS
1. Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)
2. Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)
3. Billie Kay (by Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)
4. Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)
5. Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)
6. Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)
7. Ruby Riott (by Bayley)
8. Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)
9. Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)
10. Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)
11. Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)
12. Bayley (by Bianca Belair)
13. Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)
14. Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)
15. Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)
16. Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)
17. Nikki Cross (by Carmella)
18. Carmella (by Tamina Snuka)
19. Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)
20. Lacey Evans by (by Shayna Baszler)
21. Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)
22. Naomi (by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler)
23. Tamina Snuka (by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler)
24. Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)
25. Nia Jax (by Lana)
26. Lana (by Natalya)
27. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)
28. Charlotte Flair (by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley)
29. Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)
Winner: Bianca Belair

