– Below is the WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show video for Night One. The pre-show features Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg, apparently from a set at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. The Night One Kickoff will feature Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak.

– WWE posted this video of WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski getting ready for the big event, on his bus at the WWE Performance Center. Mojo Rawley filmed the video of Gronk giving a sneak peek at his WrestleMania attire.