Videos: WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Superstar Auditions (Parts 1, 2 & 3)

With the road to WrestleMania winding down, the content for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues to roll-out.

Over the past couple of days, WWE has released video compilation features dubbed, “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Superstar Auditions.”

The videos feature WWE Superstars giving their take on some of the movie world’s most famous lines as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood!

Check out Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Omos, Sheamus and others in the three-part “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Superstar Auditions” digital series via the trio of videos embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel.

