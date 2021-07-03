Videos: Wrestlers Qualify For NXT Breakout Tournament On 205 Live

The first two participants in the eight-man WWE NXT Breakout Tournament are now official.

Friday’s WWE 205 Live on Peacock and the WWE Network featured the first two Breakout Tournament qualifying matches. Joe Gacy defeated Desmond Troy to earn a spot, while Andre Chase defeated Guru Raaj to advance to the opening round.

There is no word on who will face Gacy and Chase when the tournament kicks off, but WWE has confirmed that two more qualifying matches will air next Friday night on 205 Live. The 8-man 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament will begin on the Tuesday, July 13, which is the first episode after next week’s Great American Bash special. The winner will receive a future title shot of their choosing.