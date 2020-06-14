Videos: WWE Backlash Kickoff Pre-Show And Intro

– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, featuring Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg as hosts. They were also joined by Renee Young with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Charly Caruso, Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and others are also appearing. Tonight’s pre-show will feature Andrade vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews and more.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released the following Backlash opening video for tonight’s pay-per-view, featuring “The Greatest Show” by Panic! At The Disco.