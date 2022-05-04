Videos: WWE Confirms Last 4 Entrants In The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

The final four names have been announced for the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

It was announced on last night’s show that Tatum Paxley, Fallon Henley and Roxanne Perez (fka Rok-C) will be competing in the tournament.

Henley and Paxley received vignettes to hype their spots in the tournament, while Perez mentioned the tournament during a segment where she and Wendy Choo caused trouble for NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne while they were at the beach. You can see the related segments below.

While this was not announced on last night’s NXT 2.0 episode, a post-show segment revealed that Nikkita Lyons will also be in the tournament, confirming the final spot.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Lyons in the video below, and asked about teaming with Cora Jade for the win over Natalya and Lash Legend. She also asked about competing in the tournament. Lyons praised Jade and commented on what fans can expect from her in the tournament.

“My whole life has been about breaking out – martial arts, boxing, music, performing, dance – it’s all been leading up to this very moment, and I know what some people may say about me, and the haters say she’s all looks. Well, this is my chance to prove them wrong. This NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament is my chance to get a step closer to the top of NXT,” Lyons said.

Lyons, Henley, Paxley and Perez join Kianna James, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend and Arianna Grace (fka Bianca Carelli) as confirmed entrants in the eight-woman tournament.

The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will begin next Tuesday night. WWE has not announced the brackets as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2019, and was won by Jordan Myles. The tournament also featured Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Angel, Joaquin Wilde, Boa, and current NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who lost to Myles in the finals. The second NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2021, and was won by Carmelo Hayes. The second tournament also featured Duke Hudson, Ikemen Jiro, Josh Briggs, Andre Chase, Joe Gacy, Trey Baxter, and Odyssey Jones, who lost to Hayes in the finals.

The winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament receives a title match of their choosing. In 2019, Myles cashed in his Breakout contract against then-NXT Champion Adam Cole, but came up short. Last year saw Hayes cash in his Breakout contract to capture the NXT North American Title from Scott, a title he just recently dropped to Grimes at NXT Stand & Deliver.

