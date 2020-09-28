Videos: WWE Legends Help Drew McIntyre Defeat Randy Orton

WWE Legends and Hall of Famers helped Drew McIntyre retain the WWE Title over Randy Orton in the Ambulance Match at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
The Legends who Orton attacked over the summer all came together to help McIntyre get the win tonight. Big Show appeared early in the match and chokeslammed Orton through an announce table. Christian then attacked Orton backstage and tossed him across catering tables. Shawn Michaels later appeared on top of the ambulance after McIntyre was knocked off by Orton. Orton turned around to a Sweet Chin Music, which left him about to fall off the edge of the vehicle. Michaels then pushed Orton to the floor, and followed up with a DX crotch chop.
McIntyre finished Orton soon after the cameo by Michaels, putting him in the back of the ambulance and slamming the doors. The ambulance was then driven away by Ric Flair, who was the last person Orton turned on this summer.
There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for McIntyre, but it was indicated that his feud with Orton is now over. You can see several shots from the match below:
