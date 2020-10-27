Videos: WWE SmackDown Preview, Actor Appears In The RAW Crowd

– Below is a new promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, which will feature fallout from Hell In a Cell, plus build for Survivor Series now that several major RAW vs. SmackDown matches have been announced for the pay-per-view. WWE has not announced any matches for Friday’s SmackDown but they are teasing that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make Jey Uso face consequences following their “I Quit” Hell In a Cell match this past Sunday. New SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will also appear for fallout from her win over Bayley at Hell In a Cell.

– Actor Matthew McConaughey and his two sons were shown watching Monday’s WWE RAW from the ThunderDome crowd, as seen in the video below. McConaughey and his sons were shown after Drew McIntyre’s win over The Miz. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon commented on McConaughey’s appearance, and plugged his new “Greenlights” book.

“So awesome to see @McConaughey in the #WWEThunderdome during #RAW tonight!! @WWEUniverse, check out a copy of his new book, Greenlights, that everyone is talking about… including @johncena and @TheRock! #GreenlightsBook https://greenlights.com,” she wrote.