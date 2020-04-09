VIDEOS: WWE Stars Do The “Don’t Rush Challenge” On Twitter

Naomi has organized several female WWE Superstars to record videos for the new “Don’t Rush Challenge” on social media and several fans and celebrities were saying it was one of the best yet.

The challenge shows people becoming the best version of themselves in just a matter of seconds.

The women’s division video features Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, and Lana.

Now R-Truth has organized the men’s division into recording their own version of the “#DontRushChallenge” for social media.

The WWE men’s division video features Truth, Titus O’Neil, Otis, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, No Way Jose, Aiden English, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto (who has grown a beard while he’s been away), Lince Dorado, and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

You can see both videos below: