Viewership and Rating For AEW Dynamite’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show and WWE NXT

Wednesday’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT reportedly drew 977,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This would be up from last week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which drew 775,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the key demo.

Wednesday’s WWE NXT on the USA Network, the New Year’s Evil go-home show and the final episode of 2020, reportedly drew 586,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic. This would be down from last week’s “A Very Gargano Christmas” edition of NXT, which drew 698,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

These numbers are courtesy of PWTorch. It should be noted that the updated Nielsen data from Showbuzz Daily will be delayed until Monday morning due to the New Year’s holiday. Stay tuned as we will have more details on the Wednesday night ratings then.