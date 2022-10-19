Viewership and Rating for the First WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Battle in Over a Year (10/18/22)

Due to TBS’s coverage of the American League Championship Series, this week’s AEW Dynamite was moved to Tuesday night against WWE NXT.

The October 18th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 18-49 demo rating, placing it 8th on cable.

WWE NXT finished 12th on cable with 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 18-49 demo rating.

Prior to this week, the last time NXT and AEW faced off was on April 7th, 2021. The Takeover: Stand and Deliver edition of NXT won overall viewership that night with 768,000 (0.22 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 11th on cable. AEW Dynamite finished 5th on cable with 688,000 (0.28 18-49 demo) viewers. The NXT broadcast was also shown on Peacock.