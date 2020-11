– The special bonus episode of Miz & Mrs. that aired on Monday night after WWE RAW went off the air on the USA Network drew 617,000 viewers and drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. This was a special airing that was just announced on Monday afternoon.

The ratings reports for last night’s Miz & Mrs. season premiere, and the Total Bellas season premiere, will be available later this afternoon.