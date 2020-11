– The one-hour version of WWE’s “The Last Ride: Chapter 1” special on The Undertaker drew 461,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode aired on the USA Network right after NXT went off the air last night, ranking #86 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #80 in viewership.

