Viewership Numbers For 1/22/20 NXT and AEW Episodes

AEW Dynamite won this week’s viewership battle with 871,000 (0.35 18-49 demo) viewers. WWE NXT drew 769,000 (0.24 18-49 demo) viewers. The AEW Dynamite show took place on Chris Jericho’s cruise and aired on a one-day tape delay.

Last week, AEW Dynamite won the viewership battle with 940,000 (0.38 18-49 demo) viewers. WWE NXT drew 700,000 (0.21 18-49 demo) viewers.

Two weeks ago, AEW Dynamite won the battle with 947,000 (0.36 18-49 demo) viewers. WWE NXT, which didn’t rank in the top 50 on Showbuzzdaily.com, drew 721,000 (0.19 18-49 demo) viewers at #55.

Three weeks ago, the New Year’s Day edition of AEW Dynamite drew 967,000 viewers up against the 548,000 viewers for WWE NXT although AEW was live while the NXT show was pre-taped.