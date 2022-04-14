Viewership Numbers for AEW Dynamite on TBS for April 13, 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com is reporting the April 13, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS had 977,000 viewers, with a 0.37 (486,000) in the P18-49 demo.

This week’s rating is down from last week’s 989,000 viewers (0.38 P28-49 demo), and is the lowest demo since March 2, 2022.