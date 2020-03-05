Viewership Report For Miz & Mrs. Mid-Season Finale

Wednesday’s episode of “Miz & Mrs.” on the USA Network drew 494,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This was the mid-season finale for the second season. The season will resume this summer. USA has posted the “Top Moments” from the episode, seen in the video above.

This is down from last week’s 394,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership in the history of the show. This week’s mid-season finale drew the second best audience of the season. The best episode was the February 19 show, which drew 500,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #42 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show ranked #62 with a 0.13 rating.