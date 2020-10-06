Viking Raider Erik Undergoes Surgery

WWE RAW Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently out of action. Erik underwent surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama earlier today. He revealed on Twitter that he had some surgical hardware removed from his arm, something he’d been putting off some a long time.

He tweeted-

“Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve been putting off this surgery for a long time and just worked thru the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw protruding into my triceps. Thanks to the wonderful Dr Dugas, I’m excited to come back at full strength”

The left over hardware may be related to the serious motorcycle accident that Erik was in back in 2014, but that wasn’t confirmed. He suffered a broken arm and other injuries in that accident. Erik wrestled last week on WWE Main Event, losing to Riddick Moss. He lost to Moss on RAW Underground the week before that, and the week before that he lost a RAW match to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.