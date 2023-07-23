Exclusive: Viktor On A Potential WWE Return, The Ascension Being The Longest Reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes

One-half of the longest reigning NXT Tag Team Champions of all time (alongside his The Ascension partner Konnor), Viktor, exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan about a wide range of topics including what he’s been up to lately, if he’d be interested in a potential WWE return, The Ascension being the longest reigning NXT Tag Team Champions of all time, working with Cody Rhodes, and more.

What have you been up to these days? What going on in Viktor’s life?

Oh, man, I mean, wrestling wise, not a lot other than I’ve been working with Deathproof Dojo, with guys like Chris Sileo, Esquire, as he is known on NWA television. He owns and operates the school. And so I’ve been going in there quite a bit. And I work with him and his students and help out a lot there. It’s funny because when I first got released, I didn’t think I’d be helping any youngsters get into wrestling or helping them cultivate their dream or whatever you want to call it because I was so bitter. But, you know, by the time my friend Chris hit me up and he had to open up his own school, I felt like it was in a much better headspace to do it. So I’ve been more than happy to get in there a couple times a week, and help him out quite a bit. Well, I wouldn’t say quite a bit, I’m just there to help out and to also still kind of see if I still have anything left in me to do. And that’s, you know, wrestling wise, that’s been what I’ve been up to.

Other than that, I’ve been very busy in life trying to do personal projects that seem to go nowhere, as most people have in life, I don’t know. And then just life kept me busy. Like…working… I had been running a podcast for a little while. And then I got really super busy in life, just in general, personal stuff. Man back in December, or January, sometime around then. And I just couldn’t get back to it. And by the time I finally had time to get back to it, I realized…there’s only about two people I want to talk to. I just couldn’t actually get myself motivated enough to go back to it.

I didn’t think I was just going to bring any justice to what I wanted to do. I’d kind of had a vision with the podcast. And honestly, I thought it was okay. I like talking to the people that I did. I think everybody has incredible stories, but I wasn’t able to quite touch on what I wanted to with a lot of it, you know, I think a couple of them, I really hit the nail on the head with it. And then a couple others just weren’t there. And I was struggling within myself even to just kind of how I was going to actually take it and do what I wanted to do with it? Or did I not have that motivation there? And as it turns out, just I haven’t had that motivation there. I mean, I burned myself out on the bug, I sat and thought about it for a long time before I actually did it because I was like, man, everybody’s got podcasts, like who gives a sh*t what I’ve got to say. And I mean, the people that did listen to mine were awesome. Like I had, when I got my year end, like reviewing stuff. I was like, ‘oh my fans were really like a pretty awesome, pretty good, and dedicated group.’ I understand it was probably mostly people who I actually know who listened to the show. It was cool to see, from all over the world that there were people listening to it and stuff. I just haven’t gotten back to it. I started thinking maybe I’ll just do a pop-up one. Every now and then. And I just haven’t gotten around to it.

I’ve just been doing a bunch of stuff here at home. I had been doing some voice acting a bit, I’ve done about four audiobooks now. And the last one I did was so bad. It just and I think the book was written purposely to be bad. It’s a series of short stories called ‘Boredom Buster.’ So I think that’s really what it was. It’s just like a half an hour audiobook. And the first one I did had such a strange story in it. I really wanted to do this, and I didn’t. I got turned down for that one. I got picked up for a different one, and when I read it, I had to do a bunch of weird stuff in it, and I was just like, ‘Okay, I just don’t have time right now.’ Like I just sing a weird campfire song that had no rhythm or tune whatsoever. And even when I asked the author, I was like dude, I kind of struggled with this. How does it sound to you? And he was like, ‘Dude, it’s perfect.’ I was like, okay, that means it’s just written this way to be this way. So, I mean, other than that, that’s what I’ve been doing. I have a few things coming up. Not really in the ring, I might be doing some behind the scenes stuff coming up. But I know that’s yet to be seen. So we’ll see how that goes. It’s the best I can say in those respects, because I never say I’m doing something until I’m actually doing it. So.

What got you into the audiobooks? How did you get into it? Obviously, you have a very deep distinguishable voice that definitely helps you.

Thank you, I would hope so, it hasn’t paid off quite yet. It’s one of those things that takes so much dedication. But I got into it, basically, because when I was traveling on the road a lot, I traveled, like after me and Brody Lee got split brands, or like he got hurt or something I was traveling alone, like a lot of the time. And so I just started listening to audiobooks and stuff, catching up on a lot of old awesome stuff that I had never listened to pass the time. And I started to really notice the difference between a good audiobook narrator and a bad one. Because there’s lots of bad ones out there, which sucks because sometimes, I mean, I even played it, just as somebody’s demo, I can’t remember what book it was, there was something I was looking for. It was like a Clive Barker book, I think. And I was like, ‘oh, somebody did do this one.’ And I started listening to the demo. And I was like, that sounds like complete f**king garbage. I was like, that’s for me. I’ve seen even just a few books how my sound has changed as I managed to get better at it or whatever. I mean, I just started falling in love with it. Because while I was traveling and listening to so many great stories, and started listening to a lot of Ram Dass podcasts and stuff like that. He has a lot of audiobooks. So..it just kind of kept drawing me more and more to the things that I was doing because I could do so many different things while I was listening to an audiobook, and I was kind of reigniting my brain again.

I felt like once I was off the road and at home, and I really had nothing to do for a while it was sitting there being like, I’m stupid, like, I really feel stupid. Like there’s, my brain has only been in one mode for so long. And I’ve shut out so many other things. I need to reignite inspiration, creativity, life within myself. And I found audiobooks allowed me to do that again. I just managed to sit and listen to so much stuff and just learn from it and kind of helped myself kick a lot of stuff I was dealing with through that. And it’s one of those things where doing voice acting, you’ll know that the typical thing is, ‘oh, I’ve been told you’ve got a great voice for voice acting, you should try it,’ or something like that. I used to get told that a lot. My mom used to always say, when I was younger, I wish you’d go into radio instead of wrestling. Like it seems a lot safer. And now I’m kind of like, maybe I should, but I mean, I would have heard a lot less or maybe I don’t know, we’ll see. So that’s just kind of what drove me into it.

I’m a big cartoon fan. There are so many cartoons that I’ve loved. Even now I still watch my healthy share of cartoons whenever I can. And so like that’s always been one of those things. I was always really big on noticing people’s voices who I would catch year after year and all sorts of different cartoons and just everything like that. Even now, it’s funny getting into it, because I was like I didn’t actually know who a lot of these people were. But once you started getting into voice acting, you see who all these people were that I’d been watching for years on different shows or, you know, even just little bits and stuff like I find Steve Blum is an amazing one that I discovered who he was and I was like, man, I have listened to every voice that this guy has done without even knowing it was him, you know, and then it was funny because I was rewatching Rebels, Star Wars Rebels, I was rewatching the last season, and I just happened to notice because he’s one of the main characters in it, but it doesn’t sound like his normal voice. Then I caught him, and he was a Stormtrooper on one of the episodes as well. His normal voice is pretty distinct itself. It’s like Steve Blum. He’s been so many different characters, but even like the voice of the Toonami guy on what is it the Friday night stuff on Adult Swim is like the little space dude voice that’s in between other bumps and stuff like that. That’s kind of like my other dream I’ve always had in life. It was to maybe one day, I’ll get to be the voice of a cartoon character. I’m so lucky where I can say I got to do all the cool stuff like, being in video games and having a toy and all that kind of stuff. When my one thing was like, I really want to be in a cartoon, I want us to get in on Scooby Doo. And we never did, so.

Would you ever be open to returning to WWE? Is there anything left there for you? Even either as a single competitor or one more run with Konnor, as your partner in the tag team division? Do you two keep in touch regularly? Can we to expect you both anywhere?

We don’t keep in touch at all as of late. We haven’t spoken to each other in quite a while. There’s no bad blood there by any means. I think, when we got released we had a bunch of conversations about what we wanted to do, and I think it was kind of like, I looked at it this way. You know, it seemed to me where I was like, well, we’ve still got opportunity and there’s things going. So we both were like, ‘Yeah, you know, I think there’s still something left to do.’ COVID hit, and just nothing. Nothing seemed to work out for us. So it’s like, you know, just constant stumbling blocks that we couldn’t seem to overcome. And I think I just kind of got really burnt out. Like, I think the first little while we enjoyed what we did. And then after a while there was so much hassle with things that I think it just started to take its toll on us. And I know, he just kind of went to do his separate thing. And I kind of didn’t want to do anything for a while. Like, I was like, you know, I just need to chill, I really was bitter. Bitter is the best way to put it, kind of, but I was just burned out, super burned out. Like when I think about all the teachers that I’ve seen and worked with who have sat and watched with and worked with a million different wrestlers and all the hours of wrestling that they’ve ever seen when it’s like, just in my time, I know how much I’ve seen. And it’s just like, wow, I just needed to take a really big break.

Only even recently have I been able to even start watching certain wrestling again. But I mean, I’ve thought about that [returning to WWE] before I used to say no. I don’t have any desire to go back to WWE. I mean, the money would always be great. But I think of what cost that comes with. It’s one of those things like I saw that the Headbangers recently got a Legends deal, or that something along those lines is what they signed. And I was like, that’s really awesome. I was really happy for them. I don’t ever expect Konnor and me to get something like that from WWE, because we’re just forgotten about.

After our NXT run, they did everything to make people forget that we were the longest-reigning NXT champions. And so I think they just want to leave it that way. But would I ever go back for a singles run or something like that? I don’t know. I mean, I don’t really have any desire to go back there and work under those circumstances, is the best way I can put it. I think, especially now, I mean, I think if it was just, you know, Paul, Triple H running the company, maybe. I always really liked Paul and Stephanie. I mean, I don’t really personally have anything against Vince, that he would have done to me or something like that. But there’s just something about it. I got turned off by a lot that happened with Brody’s death, and how it was handled by certain people within that company. It just really showed me that like, they don’t give a sh*t. Like no matter what. And that’s not saying everybody there doesn’t give a sh*t about it. It’s a very small minority. It just turned me off too much.

So like, I can’t even watch the product now. I mean, I’ve tried here and there, but it’s not the product that I guess I grew up watching. It’s not the product that makes me want to get back in the ring. I can’t say I want to, I mean, if they were to say ‘Hey, We’ll give you a pile of money to come and hang out for a little bit again,’ I’d probably be like, alright, you know, let’s see, let’s see how awful it goes this time. But I don’t, I don’t foresee that happening.

I mean, like, if anything, if I was to do anything nowadays in wrestling, I would see it more in line of the NWA. That’s the only product I really enjoy watching. I watched AEW for quite a while. And it just kind of started to do the same thing to me. Like, I’m really happy to see a lot of people getting their opportunities and what they deserve, I think there but it’s still something about the product that there’s more of it that turns me off than what turns me on, and I try not to be like that when I watch wrestling, like the minute I start watching something, and I go, ‘Oh, well, that’s, that’s no good,’ because of my mindset, or how I was taught or whatever else. Now I sound like all the old guys that said, ‘That’s not how we did it in my day.’ And I don’t want to be that guy when I watch wrestling, because I know wrestling evolves, everything evolves.

I’ve started watching NWA and its resurgence. I’m like, this has a very awesome, nostalgic, old-school feel to it, but still has a good hard hitting product. It’s not overly showy, I want to say. You know what I mean, like, it still has that almost like ROH vibe, without the same kind of crowd, I guess, as ROH, or maybe some of the similar wrestling styles as ROH because there’s a lot of, there’s a lot of cool veterans, and younger talent coming up. And so I think it’s a really good mix. I attended their shows a couple of months ago, and I was really impressed with the locker room as well, it was just a very good environment. Me and Konnor tried to get in there a few years ago, and that fell short as well. So, as much as I might like to, I don’t know if it’ll happen or not.

What are your thoughts on the current WWE, AEW product, is it safe for us to say that you’re pretty critical of today’s product in both companies?

You know, I’m not critical of them. It’s just not my flavor. Like, it’s simply all it is. And, like, some of my friends that I grew up with are the same way. Like they just watch it. And they’re like, it’s so much different now, but entertainment is different now. So why wouldn’t the wrestling business be different now? Like, it’s, it’s funny to me, just because I’ve been watching the HBO series, Barry lately. And I feel like a lot of the time, they’re poking fun at actors, and certain things that go on with that, you know, people trying to be actors. And I was like, this reflects a lot with wrestling, and especially the world of WWE. Because like even, there was a point where our, you know, the talent recruiter would say that, like sometimes being brought up is just like being cast in a role for a movie, like we have a part that needs to be filled. And no matter what your ability is, can you fill this part? Okay, good, because we’ll figure it out as we go along. Meanwhile, everybody else is still left there who’s been there for five years, grinding their a**es off and working their balls off, but you’re not going to be the one that gets shot up, because you don’t fit the role, or you’re not tall enough, like Barry, I find makes the tall joke quite a bit. And we used to always make the joke of you can’t teach tall, and that, that always stands out no matter what.

I loved you mentioned Barry. That’s a great show. And I think you’d be a perfect fit for that show.

I’d love to be. I have no desire to act, but I’d love to go work with Bill Hader. Any day of the week. He’s another guy that I’ve been watching forever and listening to. He has been in a million things as a voice actor and as an actor. I think that’s why I can appreciate that show so much.

What does being the longest reigning NXT Tag Team Champion mean personally to you?

I’ve kind of gone over this a few times because I think there was a point where like, I stopped caring because they weren’t allowed to even bring it up when we weren’t around anymore. And that was one of those things, it really got to me because the commentators were always looking. They knew what we’re capable of, you know what I mean? Obviously, all the people that we worked with all the time knew what we’re capable of. And so I think that was still a way that they wanted us to remind people that we weren’t what was being portrayed of us at that moment. You know, what I mean, kind of give us a little bit of hope. And I can remember, I’m pretty sure it was Tom, that came and was like, ‘Hey, I just got told that we’re no longer ever allowed to mention this again.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that took long enough.’ So like it used to kind of sting that way where I was like, ‘Well, you know, they’re just going to erase us and forget about us,’ as best as they can.

But after all this time, like even I think it’s been almost five years, four or five years that I’ve been away. And nobody’s ever really come close. I there was, I’m forgetting who it was now. Was it Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Riley, who were maybe champions for quite a while, like, I can’t remember who the longest last reigning ones were. And I thought they were kind of coming close. Like, I just can’t remember who it was now. Right now, I couldn’t even tell you who the NXT Tag Team Champions are. And that’s not by any fault of theirs. I’m just not really paying attention. When you just said Gunther was a long reigning Intercontinental Champion I was like, ‘huh,’ I was kind of paying attention to him. And the last thing I remember seeing which I couldn’t tell you what it was, was when he won the IC title. What I mean, like, there’s guys who I do try to pay attention to, and I haven’t, I mean, lately, I’ve, I’ve gotten so away from Twitter. And I mean, when I look out on Instagram, stuff is just no longer so much wrestling. That surprises me.

But I mean, now it just tells me that they haven’t invested in anybody, as long as they did in us. So there’s like that point of pride because there was a lot of work put into us, I mean, by guys like, Bill DeMott. And Dusty Rhodes, and Byron Saxton used to sit there and do so much stuff with us. And I mean, when we were kind of coming into our own to be what we were in NXT, Hunter worked with us a lot, which was really awesome. Because like, I felt like we were really paying off. Everybody’s hard work like myself, Ryan was working his balls off. And I mean, him and Bill had, like, an old relationship from Deep South that ran deeper than the relationship I had with Bill. So Bill was definitely a lot harder on him. Not that they, you know, they went back and forth, which one they wanted to be hard on and what way when they did, but I think Bill just kind of knew how to get in Konnor’s head more as to how to, you know, motivate him or how he saw fit to motivate him. And so like it was it was a really big struggle for a long time and then to finally have that pay off at the time, was so funny, because I mean, like back then we were just working so hard and always going grinding. And so when it finally was like the payoff of like, ‘Yeah, okay, you guys are getting it’ and it stayed that way for a while like it was, you know, it was very satisfying. And then to see that that’s still kind of like held up, even within that is cool. I really do find a little bit of pride, I suppose and still be able to say that.

This never happened to me, but Konnor told me he got tapped on the shoulder one day at a bar or restaurant or something, and it was Shawn Michaels. And like Shawn never really spoke much to me, I mean, I don’t think he ever spoke much to Konnor either. So I think it was really random when it happened. He [Konnor] told me and he said that, like Shawn talking to him was like, you know, ‘You guys really like to set the tone for this place, you guys built it.’ And so even though I didn’t hear that from his mouth, he had a lot of respect for us. And I mean, my interactions with Shawn were just… because he didn’t start at the Performance Center until after we were gone. And I mean, a couple interactions I had with him before that was quite typical Shawn Michaels moments that weren’t the reborn Shawn Michaels, you would expect. After those couple of times, and what I mean by that is I met him once before we were NXT champions, when Hunter introduced us backstage one day, and when we were doing the the NWO thing, or whatever that was on RAW just after we debuted, it was just funny. Like, it was funny in the way of, he just didn’t give a sh*t about us at all, like didn’t even want to acknowledge us. But then after, I would always say hello to him and he would say hello, and he was much more polite. But I mean, so those things like that, like it is, it is a point of pride. But I mean, if there’s one, I guess if there’s one thing I can hang my hat on in the world of wrestling at this point, it’s still gonna be that.

It wasn’t just purely Ascension, you guys were in some interesting scenarios while you were having your WWE run, and one of those things was appearing on the main roster with Cody Rhodes, the Cosmic Wasteland. Maybe we can talk about where that was headed, why it kind of fizzled out? I would love to know what really happened there. And some of your thoughts on Cody’s return. And if you think he will be able to finish his story.

Oh, good questions. Um, Cosmic Wasteland, I believe fizzled out because I think that was when Cody was starting to leave. I think he’d had enough of this sh*t. Because we really enjoyed all working together. We enjoyed what we’re doing together. It was a lot of fun. And Codyis the perfect motivator because he was always like, ‘Guys, we gotta go do this. We’ve got to go to the star room and do a promo for not doing a promo on TV, we’re gonna do some sh*t for social media.’ He was always on top of it. He always had ideas. So it was awesome. Like it was. We had a lot of fun doing that, even though I know he hated the Stardust gimmick, but he was awesome to be around. It was great to work with. It was funny because the first couple of matches of us working together, not in Cosmic Wasteland, but when it was like him and Dustin against us, me and him had next to no f**king chemistry in the ring together. Which just seems so odd because like, I’d wanted to work with them so bad, and so like the couple things that were funky a little bit, seemed to go away after a couple matches, and we all got it. And then we had a lot of fun doing Cosmic Wasteland. And I really, I loved the couple years that we had together even just like touring and stuff like that.

I have so many good fond memories with Cody, and I was really happy, even when he did what he did, going to AEW, it’s what he needed to do. So I was happy he did it. But I think that is what brought an end to the Cosmic Wasteland, because I know we kept trying to do stuff, and stuff would get like, kind of sh*t canned or pushed to the side. And I know he was super frustrated with things and I think that was when they started going through their contract negotiations. And so I think that was more or less what brought the end of the Cosmic Wasteland, was that.

I hope he [Cody Rhodes] gets to finish his story in WWE because I know that was such a big thing for him like I don’t think they ever viewed him as a as a top star and he knew he was I mean, Dusty used to call him ‘the Prince of Wrasslin. That’s Cody, that’s prince, baby that’s the prince.’ That was what he would always say. And you know, if you’re somebody who’s like oh great, another third-generation wrestler who just thinks they’re entitled, no, he doesn’t think he’s entitled, even if he does, he works his fucking d*ck off in every way, shape and form within the business like that is something there’s only a few guys that I’ve seen who can really do that the way they do that Miz being number one, and Cody is pretty much well number two on that kind of thing, where they’re just guys that are always working, always seeing what they can do next to improve themselves, keep them you know, going, all that kind of stuff. It’s next to incomparable to other guys. And I’m not saying that people aren’t working hard. But a lot of you got to work hard to be up there and stay up there, no matter which company it is, you know what I mean to stay on top and in the public eye and in favor of whatever company you’re working for. You’ve got to always be working. And you know, people like that, they’re few and far between who can do it the way guys like Cody and the Miz and stuff can do it.

I hope he gets what he’s looking for. I mean him coming back and having the deal he did with Seth and then getting to work Roman at WrestleMania, even though not winning, I don’t really know who would have expected Cody to. I mean, if you’re a fan and you have any clue of those two guys, not saying like, you know, I think the company loves one and doesn’t like the other. That’s just an obvious question of like, who they’re going to have win. I don’t watch the show. I only see social media. And I was like, that’s gonna be a great match, but there’s no way Cody is gonna win, no way. So, I mean, I hope it goes well for him. I think the last thing I saw with him was something with Brock coming to kill him. And I was like, ‘Ooh, good luck,’ I’m sure that’ll be awesome, though. You know those two together? You know, as long as Brock digs, Cody, I’m sure it’ll be good.

How was it being with Brock Lesnar backstage? What were your interactions like?

I got along with him. I think the first time I really got introduced to him was when Randy Orton introduced me to him one day in the trainer’s room, just as being like an OVW guy. And so like, we just shot the sh*t about OVW a bit there, and we always got along. And there was a couple of times where we came back from doing stuff and like when me and Konnor would do like a cool move to somebody like we used to do the basket toss thing, like if Brock was in gorilla, he would be like ‘that’s f**king cool, guys.’ And so that was always awesome.

We did a pull-apart with him and Taker one day that was mildly terrifying because I mean, those are two giant men. And I mean, so intense. But you know, it always went well. I never had any, you know, bad issues with Brock. And like, I always liked his work. When I was younger. When I first watched him. I always thought he did a really good job of making people look good. I thought after he went away and kind of did everything he did and came back. I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like. And then when I watched the first match, I think he did like Cena. I was like, oh, this is good. So I’ve always kind of been a fan. I think he’s pretty cool. He’s, you know, a one-of-a-kind within the business.

Going on voice acting you have a YouTube series that you’re participating in. Can you tell us a little more about that?

Yeah, so a buddy of mine that I grew up with actually is the same dude, that pretty much got me into wrestling when I was a teenager. He went to film school up in Canada, and had realized that he hadn’t done anything with his film school degree, after leaving film school, and he had been wanting to do something. So he started writing a show, basically a little YouTube series, and he’s somebody that is, you know, like, a lot of the action figure collectors out there. He has millions of toys, and he’s got himself a laser, you know, the 3D printers. So he makes a lot of this stuff. And it just decided, he’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to do the voice acting? Do you want to do some voices with me on the show?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I would love to.’

So it’s a show called Fort MacGuffin and it is on YouTube, I think we’re only at about episode five or six, something like that. But it’s a lot of fun. And I mean, it’s just, it’s toys like so he just uses action figures. And me and him do most of the voices for it. And it’s just like a fun show. I mean, it’s one of those things where, like, it’s done just because that’s something that we want to do. It’s not really made for anybody in particular, but it’s just one of those things, that’s fun. And I mean, if you’re doing something like that, you can never go wrong. And I know I try to send it to my friends who have kids and whatnot, because it is mostly like a kid friendly show. Like there is a little bit of, you know, adult tongue in cheek stuff like that, you know that? You know, I mean, I grew up not understanding it when I was a kid, but I could see it as I got older. The little bits in, you know, cartoons and shows like that. So yeah, definitely, if people can go check that out. It’s Fort MacGuffin on YouTube.

How would you want to finish your story?

Oh, I don’t know. I did. I mean, the end is the end to me. And that’s just going to be the start of whatever comes next. So I mean, my story. I don’t know, grow old, maybe? I mean, if I got back into wrestling. I just like to have fun again, within the business. I mean, I really enjoy working with the students at Death Proof. And like, that’s kind of gotten me back into it. Like a little more I went and attended a local show that a bunch of them were working on. And it was fun. Like I sat in the crowd and just watched it as a fan. Which was cool, because I haven’t been able to do that for a very long time and just see wrestling differently.

If I end my story like, ‘Well, if hopefully somebody remembers me in 30 to 50 years is still one of the longest-reigning NXT champions,’ or something like that, you know, I’d be happy with that. I don’t feel I have a lot. I don’t have a lot left to prove or anything like that, like, I’ve lost a lot of my, I guess you would say ego. I see it in a couple of our students now and you know, we haven’t, then I’ve seen them notice that too. But when you take wrestling too seriously, which I did for a long time, you kind of have to when you want to get somewhere, but you can’t forget that it’s all play, at the same time. You know what I mean? Like we, you work hard and training, learn your craft and stuff like that. But you still have to go out there and play and tell stories and have fun, and work with everybody.

You know, wrestlers are supposed to be conductors when they go out there in front of the audience. And you know, I miss that a little bit. Because I feel like, you know, now I probably get it, maybe a little better. I don’t know, it’s been a while since I’ve been in front of a live audience. But I mean, the last few shows that I did were always good, but I don’t feel like I delivered as well as I could have. So I don’t know, if somewhere in me, there’s maybe like, ‘Oh, I’d like to have some good matches left.’ You know, there probably is. I don’t know who I would pick to have those matches with personally. I always feel like it’s funny when I can remember matches that I really liked personally and thought were good. None of them were on film. Nobody ever saw them like. So I mean, I don’t know, I’d like to finish it with maybe something on TV that someone remembers me. Where that is? I don’t know. But you know, if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I mean, my storyline somewhere else, whether it’s just training the new up and comers, or something else? I really don’t know. I try not to think about how to finish the story too much, because it’s still going. You know what I mean?

