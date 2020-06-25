Viktor Reveals How He Felt About His WWE Release

Former WWE Star Viktor spoke on being relieved when he was released by the WWE, during an interview with Lewis Nicholls. Here’s what he had to say:

“Oh, huge relief. Huge relief, really. Like, it was — the situation we were in just kind of wasn’t fun. I know mentally at the time, like before that I actually had to admit, I was just like, ‘I am burned out right now.’ Like, ‘I’m not happy whatsoever,’ kind of anywhere in life at the time. It was just a lot of stuff that I think stemmed from just like how I dealt with everything. Just with the way our career went up there, like WWE was my dream. And you know, I always knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I think I just took it to heart because I saw, just a lot of really good people that I spent a lot of time with just go through a lot of stuff. And so to me, it’s really hard to sit there and complain when I see a lot of other people who are justified to complain as well who aren’t. Or who are just able to do it in better ways, but still see it not working out.”

You can check out the interview below: