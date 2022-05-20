Vince & Linda McMahon Selling Their Stamford Penthouse

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and wife Linda McMahon have listed their penthouse in the Park Tower building in Stamford, CT.

The penthouse is currently up for sale at an asking price of $4.1 million. Vince and Linda purchased the penthouse for $4.1 million in 2009, but the property is only appraised by the City of Stamford at just under $2 million.

This is not the Connecticut mansion that the McMahon Family has lived in. The 3,351 square foot condo includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Property values in the Park Tower Stamford building have greatly declined over the past 10 or 15 years, and most condos in the building are selling for far under the original price paid.