Vince McMahon Addresses WWE’s Upper Management Shakeup

Here are the highlights from today’s WWE 2019 fourth quarter investors call courtesy of PostWrestling.com’s John Pollock:

Michael Weiss opens the call with Vince McMahon and Frank Riddick to make statements before the Q&A.

Vince McMahon says the management transitions do not change their strategy – complimented George Barrios and Michelle Wilson for their contributions before stating “we won’t miss a beat.”

Q&A begins from Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley.

Riddick responds stating they are on the air in India with an existing deal, confident of new deals with India & MENA region but unsure of the timing of those pending deals.

Vince McMahon comments on the potential of selling rights to their content and indicating there is demand out there that could add significant revenue.

Vince McMahon says the XFL is a completely separate entity when asked about potential partnering or merger with WWE.

McMahon cites the figures forecast for 2020 as “conservative” and indicates potential deals could be “transformative” for the company.

“AEW has not changed our product at all.”