Vince McMahon Advised Everyone To Not Bring Family Into The Business

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including how family shouldn’t be brought into the business and how they should understand their place.

McMahon said, “Everyone has to understand their place. When a family member thinks, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve got this…’ They don’t quite have the vision as someone who’s grown and created a business. They have a different vision, and it may work, but you know what? We’re gonna go with my vision. I would advise anyone, don’t bring your family into the business. It’s brutal. Somewhere along the line, it’s going to explode.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)