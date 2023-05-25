Vince McMahon Allegedly Allowed Participants In A WrestleMania Match To Decide The Outcome

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the finish of his WWE Wrestlemania 21 match against Shawn Michaels:

“Listen, there’s no doubt in my mind that if Shawn was going to lose at Wrestlemania to me, I’m gonna have to pay it back. There’s no doubt about it. Yes, that’s how it works. And I don’t blame him. I was willing to do that, because he did me a huge favor.”

“Actually, Vince didn’t have a winner for Wrestlemania. He had us work it out between ourselves. And Shawn said, ‘Listen, I’ll put you over’. Because I know, this is what he said, and I totally forgot this. He said, ‘You know what, you’re gonna end up doing a program with Cena afterward, and what you need is a good win right now’.”

