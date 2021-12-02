Vince McMahon Allegedly Didn’t Think Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes Was ‘Good Enough’ For WrestleMania

In an interview with the Way of the Blade podcast, Dustin Rhodes talked about his Double or Nothing 2019 match against his brother Cody:

“I had fought so hard every single year to get to work my brother at WrestleMania. And point-blank, Vince (McMahon) would always tell me, ‘This match is not good enough to be on WrestleMania. That pissed me off, that pissed me off bad. And it was hurtful, and it did something to me. It really depleted every ounce of passion that I had. I fought for it every single year, Cody too. We both fought for it every year. So to get offered this with Cody and Tony Khan, to this new fanbase and this upstart company AEW, on this PPV? And I watched All In on PPV at home. It was like ‘Okay, here we go.’ Double or Nothing, Cody puts out his promo, we’ve got these two promos. Mine and his, they get huge hits. It was like the world just caught fire there with me. And still, I got excited, right? I’m like the kid in the candy store. I’m very excited about this but not confident at all. I was very lost in my confidence and passion, like I said. And very unsure about my ability to step into the ring with my brother and deliver a very explosive match for him.”