Vince McMahon Allegedly Said That EC3 “Can’t Talk With Much Enthusiasm”

EC3 recently spoke with Sportskeeda in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, EC3 commented on working with Vince McMahon in WWE:

“I swear, this is the truth; he saw one promo I did; it wasn’t even like one of our professional shoots. It was me by the pool. And I think I was going like ‘victory after victory.’ It was kind of goofy and over-the-top, like you don’t have any common sense.”

“He (Vince) saw it once, and he was like, ‘No, this guy needs to be a weatherman. He can’t talk with much enthusiasm. Actually, he shouldn’t even talk.’ Nobody even said, ‘hey, Vince, he’s actually a decent enough speaker, he might be good there with a microphone and produce something with that.’ Nobody even bothered to say anything.”

EC3 was called up to the WWE main roster in early 2019 only to be released on April 15th, 2020.

