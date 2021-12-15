Vince McMahon Allegedly Thought That Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Were Actual Brothers

While speaking with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE star Bryan Myers (Curt Hawkins) talked about him and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) debuting with WWE in 2007. When they started with WWE, Myers and Cardona were known as the Major Brothers but their names were changed when Vince McMahon found out that they weren’t actually brothers.

Myers talked about the names being changed when they joined up with Edge:

“We wanted to just join Edge and then what I’ve been told that I didn’t realize at the time is that Vince thought we were shoot brothers and then when it all came up that we already joined Edge, he goes, ‘What? They’re not brothers?’ Like that’s f**king stupid and that’s when he said come up with new names and we came up with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. So that was never part of our plan. It just kind of fell into our lap.”