Vince McMahon And AEW Co-Owner Featured On Forbes Billionaires List

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and AEW co-owner Shahid Khan have both made the annual Forbes Billionaires List for 2021.

Vince ranks #1517 on the 2021 list, with a net worth of $2.1 billion. This is as of April 6. Vince’s ranking is down from the 2020 list, where he ranked #1196, but with a net worth of $1.8 billion, which is up this year. He ranked #691 on the 2019 list, with a net worth of $3.2 billion. Forbes also has Vince’s net worth at $1.7 billion in 2018, and $1.3 billion in 2017.

Vince’s profile mentions how WWE has grown over the years, noting, “A third generation wrestling promoter, McMahon grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina and joined his father’s small wrestling company in 1972. McMahon purchased the business 10 years later, then transformed the World Wrestling Federation from a regional operation into a global phenomenon. WWF (now called WWE) went public in 1999; today its programs are broadcast in roughly 150 countries and more than 30 languages.”

Forbes lists Vince’s Self-Made Score at 9, and his Philanthropy Score at 1.

Khan ranks #308 on the 2021 list, with a net worth of $8 billion. Khan’s ranking is also down from the 2020 list, where he ranked #183 with a net worth of $7.8 billion. He ranked #224 on the 2019 list with a net worth of $6.8 billion. Forbes has his net worth at $7.2 billion in 2018, and $8.2 billion in 2017.

Khan’s profile does mention AEW as it notes, “He and his son, Tony, launched All Elite Wrestling, a professional wrestling entertainment company and a competitor to WWE, in 2019.”

Forbes has Khan’s Self-Made Score at 10, and his Philanthropy Score at 1.