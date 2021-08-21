Vince McMahon and AJ Lee Trend On Social Media Following CM Punk’s AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage.

Vince McMahon, former WWE star AJ Lee, and several terms related to Punk including Professional Wrestling trended on Twitter following his debut. Here was the Twitter caption under Lee’s name…

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has officially joined All Elite Wrestling and fans would love to see his wife AJ Lee, who made her own departure from WWE in 2015, also make a return to wrestling.

Here were some of the top tweets in regards to Vince McMahon:

Vince after hearing Punk showed up at AEW Tonight: #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/VlwXizr6z9 — DAL ZOD. 👑 (@MetaversalCash) August 21, 2021

Vince McMahon to Brock lesnar after seeing CM Punk return pic.twitter.com/IB3M9QKj2R — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜👑 ⁷  (@lynchxblueprint) August 21, 2021

Vince scrambling to resign Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman after CM Punk debuted in AEW. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Q29kjayTaJ — Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@thekidd203) August 21, 2021