Vince McMahon And Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Discuss The WWE Sale (Video)

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon discussed the sale of WWE in an interview with CNBC’s Scott Wapner.

McMahon stated that the sale came at the “right time to do the right thing.” When asked if the sale would have gone ahead if there had been no scandal in 2022, McMahon stated the following:

“Absolutely. Because it makes sense. Nothing’s ever happened like this before. And again, I’m always looking for what’s best for our stockholders, what’s best for the company. This is the best thing that’s happened in a long, long time.”

McMahon mentioned how he was ready to leave the company if necessary, but Emanuel said he wasn’t going to let Vince go.

McMahon was asked if he plans to be involved in WWE’s creative side in the future. Vince’s responsed, “Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, where I would be in the past, no. Can’t do that.”

Vince also joked that the character of Mr. McMahon is “dead.”

The full interview is available below: